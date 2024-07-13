Rumee A Hossain re-elected as Board Executive Committee chairman of Bank Asia

Rumee A Hossain has been re-elected as the chairman of the Board Executive Committee of Bank Asia PLC at the Board of Directors' meeting held recently.

He is one of the sponsor directors of the bank, reads a press release.

Hossain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management.

He has more than 30 years of business experience in several industries such as Electronics, Telecom, Pharmaceuticals, IT and Publication. He is the Managing Director of Rangs Industries Limited (Distributor of Toshiba and Samsung) and Romask Limited.