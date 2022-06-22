Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association holds 45th AGM

The 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association was held at Radisson Blu-View hotel in port city on Monday (June 20) night.

The minutes of the 43rd and 44th annual general meetings of the association and statements of 2021 were presented at the AGM with association's chairman Syed Muhammad Arif in the chair.

The meeting also decided to appoint an audit firm for the annual audit of 2022.

Syed Mohammad Arif briefed the meeting on the activities and achievements of the organisation for the year 2021.

He said a permanent office has been set up at Mecca-Medina Trade Center in Agrabad area at a cost of Tk2.7 crore. Discussions have been held with the customs authorities regarding simplification of customs licensing process and, speedy and regular auctioning goods/container goods by importers. Concerns have been raised about the unexpected increase in port tariffs and the doubling of lighthouse charges.

Shipping agent association advisory board member Mohammed A Malek, Amirul Islam Chowdhury Mizan, Ahsanul Haque Chowdhbury, Belayet Hossain, Q A Nayem, Senior Vice Chairman Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, Vice Chairman Md. Reaz Uddin Khan, BSSA board director Mohammed Osman Gani Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Capt. Syed Sohel Hasnat, Mohammed Shafiqul Alam Jewel, S. M. Mahbubur Rahman, Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury Minar, Md. Shazzadur Rahman, Md. Nazrul Islam, Muntasir Rubayat, Muhammad Ziaul Quader, S. M. Enamul Haque, Mohammad Asif Iftekhar Hossain, Nazmul Hoque, Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah, Shahidul Mostafa Chowdhury, Rafiqul Anowar Babul. Muhammad Aslam were present in the meeting.

After the Annual General Meeting, a cultural programme and raffle draw was held.

