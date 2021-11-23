Bangladesh Finance’s capital increased to Tk600 crore 

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 06:09 pm

Bangladesh Finance’s capital increased to Tk600 crore 

The capital of Bangladesh Finance Limited has increased to Tk600 crore from Tk200 crore.

The increased capital was approved at the 10th special general meeting at the company's head office in Dilkusha on Tuesday, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Finance's vice chairman and independent director Md Iqbal U Ahmed presided over the meeting. 

Among others, the institution's independent director Md Rokonuzzaman, directors Gias Uddin Ahmed, Md Asaduzzaman Khan, Shahnaz Rashid, Imtiaz Yusuf, Ihtiaj Yusuf and managing director and CEO Md Kaiser Hamid. 

Addressing the shareholders, Kaiser Hamid said the meeting was called because of a no-objection letter from the central bank after the 239th board meeting of Bangladesh Finance Limited took a preliminary decision to increase the capital of the company from Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore. 

