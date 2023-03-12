Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 to be held on 16-17 March 

The Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) is organising FDCB Bangladesh Fashion Week (BFW) 2023 on 16-17 March at Aloki Community Centre at Tejgaon in the capital.

As the most prestigious fashion event of the country, Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 brings spectacular collections from 18 FDCB members and exciting creations featuring six visiting designers from India.

The show will bring together fashion designers, retailers and luxury stakeholders in one platform. Sustainability and slow-fashion is at the heart of this fashion event, reads a press release.

The theme for Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 is "Wear clothes that tell a real story of people and planet."

"Bangladesh Fashion Week (BFW) 2023 is a triumphal celebration of the age-old artisanal dress-making blending modernity and sustainability into the craft. The designers are set to express their thought-provoking, and artistic perceptions in each cut and stitch," FDCB Founder-President Maheen Khan said at the press conference.

Photo: TBS

She said, "We believe that fashion design is a powerful way to showcase the beauty of mother nature. Our talented designers will create modern, artisanal designs that acknowledges the collective contribution of our artisans to preserve our heritage. Their designs also raise awareness about environmental sustainability."

The featuring designers from Bangladesh are Maheen Khan, Shaibal Saha, Chandana Dewan, Kuhu Plamondon, Farah Anjum Bari, Lipikhandker, Sharukh Amin, Nawshin Khair, Tenzing Chakma, Rifat Rahman, Afsana Ferdousi, Tasfia Ahmed, Rukhsana Esrar, Tanha Sheikh, Sadia Rupa, Imam Hassan, Kamrul Hasan Riyad, Madhuri Sanchita

Photo: TBS

The six designers from India are Soumitra Mondal, Rimi Nayak, Paromita Banerjee, Gunjan Jain, Ibalarihun Piwroy Mallai and Lalthlenmawia Chenkual.

FDCB Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 is powered by Apex Footwear and driven by Hyundai Bangladesh. Community Bank is the banking partner of the event. The 2-day event will be supported by Buy Here Now, MTB, Streax, Maya, Ujjwala Care, Natura Care Limited. Makeover partners are Farzana Shakil's Makeover Salon and RED by Afroza Parveen.

Photo: TBS

Shera Digital 360 is organising the event.

Hotel The Way Dhaka is the hospitality partner and Aloki is the venue partner of the event.

Over the years, the FDCB has organised successful events, such as Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019, Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020, Promotion of Rajshahi Silk 2014, Khadi the Future Fabric Show 2015, Khadi the Future Fabric Show 2016, Khadi the Future Fabric Show 2017, Nobo Anonde Boishakh 2018, Dhaka Chic Fashion Fair 2019, FDCB Fashion Fair 2019, Dhaka Street Fashion 2021, Bangladesh Couture Week 2022, Khadi Exhibitions, BFW Exhibitions, Majestic Silks of Bangladesh 2022, and the Impossible Collection of Fashion 2022.

FDCB is emerging as a learning platform for fashion designers. Previously, it has organized workshops and Q&A sessions with designers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Maldives. The organisation aspires to bring out the best talents in the fashion industry with fresh creations.

