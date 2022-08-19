Atlas to represent Bangladesh in World Robotics Championship

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 09:31 pm

Atlas to represent Bangladesh in World Robotics Championship

Team Atlas will represent Bangladesh in the upcoming World Robotics Championship 2022 to be held in India.

Team Atlas will participate in two different segments such as Robo Race Challenge as well as Fastest Line Follower, read a media release.

With the help of "All India Council For Robotics & Automation (AICRA)" and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India, Technoxian will organize the World Robotics Championship 2022. In this year's competition, there will be 9 different segments, the PR added.

In 2019, Team Atlas participated for the first time as an international team from Bangladesh in the World Robotics Competition and our designed robot was able to bring Bangladesh to 13th place competing with  more than 250 teams.

In this year's competition, Atlas is focusing on representing Bangladesh as the new world robotics champion. Having new updated features for the robots, Team Atlas is hoping to get a good position in this competition.

Team Members – Sunny Jubayer, Mir Tanzid Ahmed, Mir Sazid Hassan, Mahtab Newaz, Sifat Tonmoy, Kazi Md. Muhaimin-Ul-Islam Mahi, S.M. Towfiqunnobi, Waliul Islam Nohan, Md. Fahim Shahriar, Md. Tamzid Mahmud Talib, Reza Abdullah, Md. Adham Wahid, Mir Sadia Afrin.

