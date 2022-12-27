Advanced training conducted under the supervision of Maruti Suzuki India

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Advanced training conducted under the supervision of Maruti Suzuki India

Press Release
27 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Advanced training conducted under the supervision of Maruti Suzuki India

A five-day advanced training programme was organised by Uttara Motors Ltd, Dhaka under the guidance of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India.

Vinay Sindhu, Senior Manager (Training) from MSIL, India was himself present for the entire course, reads a press release.

The particular course is designed for Advance Training on all the products of MAIL being sold in the market of Bangladesh by Uttara Motors Ltd, Dhaka.

The training contents included use of Digital Equipment for tracing the fault on any vehicle of MSIL, Training on Engine, Electrical gadgets used on each vehicle, Suspension system, Braking System, Gearbox Assly.

Diagnostic and fault finding was one of the important topics covered under this training. The most important was the evaluation of each candidate after the course. 

The results were overwhelming where all the 8 participants secured more than 96% score. All the 8 participants were from UML Branches and their Service Network throughout Bangladesh. The 5 day extensive Advance Training concluded today on 21st Dec.

This training will definitely help our Engineers and Sr. Technicians to give the best service and make our customers feel delighted.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

6h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

2h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

8h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

20h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction