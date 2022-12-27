Advanced training conducted under the supervision of Maruti Suzuki India

A five-day advanced training programme was organised by Uttara Motors Ltd, Dhaka under the guidance of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India.

Vinay Sindhu, Senior Manager (Training) from MSIL, India was himself present for the entire course, reads a press release.

The particular course is designed for Advance Training on all the products of MAIL being sold in the market of Bangladesh by Uttara Motors Ltd, Dhaka.

The training contents included use of Digital Equipment for tracing the fault on any vehicle of MSIL, Training on Engine, Electrical gadgets used on each vehicle, Suspension system, Braking System, Gearbox Assly.

Diagnostic and fault finding was one of the important topics covered under this training. The most important was the evaluation of each candidate after the course.

The results were overwhelming where all the 8 participants secured more than 96% score. All the 8 participants were from UML Branches and their Service Network throughout Bangladesh. The 5 day extensive Advance Training concluded today on 21st Dec.

This training will definitely help our Engineers and Sr. Technicians to give the best service and make our customers feel delighted.