International Standard University publishes first issue of 'ISU Journal of English Studies'

The Department of English of International Standard University (ISU) published the first issue of the journal titled "ISU Journal of English Studies (JES)".

The Center for Research, Development and Publications (CRDP) organized the publication ceremony of the journal on Tuesday at Mohakhali campus. ISU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

ISU Vice Chancellor and Chief Advisor of the Journal said, "Prestige and image of a university depends much on the publication of quality journals". He emphasized that ISU has been working on research with utmost importance and also added that teachers should read and write more to improve their skills, identify research problems and create something new by highlighting those through research, which will consequently contribute to help develop and change the society significantly.

The Director of Center for Research, Development and Publications (CRDP) and Advisor to the journal, Md Mahbubur Rahman, Associate Professor told that it's commendable that the CRDP is actively working to obtain the E-ISSN for the journal and subsequently applying for the DOI number. These steps indeed contribute significantly to enhancing the visibility and credibility of the research articles published. Pursuing indexing in renowned databases like SCOPUS, Social Science Citation Index, Arts and Humanities Citation Index, PubMed, Scimago, and DOAK further expands the reach and impact of the journal. By focusing on producing high-quality, impactful articles, the CRDP aims to attract attention from scholars in top-ranked universities worldwide, fostering collaboration and advancing knowledge in the scholarly field.

Treasurer (In-charge) HTM Quader Newaz was present as special guest along with ISU Registrar, Mohammad Faizullah Kawshik, the Chief Editor of the Journal, Prof Md Asad Ullah-al-Hussain, the Dean (In-charge) of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chairperson of the English Department, Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad, Chairperson of the Department of Business Administration, Dr Muhammad Kamruzzaman, were also present and addressed the meeting.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, Assistant Professor and Director, Center for Research Development and Publications (CRDP) presided over the ceremony. Among those present were Professor Mr. Mohammad Ali, Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Engineer Abdul Based Miah, Chairperson of the Department of Textile Engineering. Teachers, authors, administrative officers and concerned persons of the journal also attended the program.