ACI hosts ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 

Corporates

TBS report
06 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

ACI hosts ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 

TBS report
06 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 01:04 pm
ACI hosts ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 

The much-awaited Conclave 2022 of ACI Crop Care Business, a subsidiary of ACI Group, was held recently at Hotel The Cox Today in Cox's Bazar. 

In the conference held on 3 July, 145 field forces from all over the country, head office personnel and other guests attended, said a press release. 

The entire event was successfully completed through proper coordination by ACI Crop Care Marketing and Sales Support Team. 

Business successes in FY 2021-22 were highlighted and the objective in FY 2022-23 was briefed to the participants. 

Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd, Sushmita Anis, who was the chief guest in this day-long event, reiterated ACI Crop Care's contribution to crop protection and agricultural development in Bangladesh and commitment to improve the living standards of the farmers.

She added that ACI Crop Care is capable to produce quality products which will play a vital role in the country's agricultural revolution. She also handed over the crests and certificates to the achievers.

Operations Director of ACI Formulations Ltd Dr Muktar Ahmed Sarkar discussed the strategies and actions to be taken in the crop care business for the current financial year 2022-23. 

He outlined the objectives of ACI Crop Care for the agricultural revolution in future. He directed everyone to work together for the prosperity of agriculture and the farmers of the country. 

General Manager (Marketing) Md Abdur Rahman briefed about the current marketing strategy and effective brand promotion guidelines. 
 

ACI Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

4h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

2h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

2h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

17h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’