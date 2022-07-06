ACI hosts ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 

The much-awaited Conclave 2022 of ACI Crop Care Business, a subsidiary of ACI Group, was held recently at Hotel The Cox Today in Cox's Bazar.

In the conference held on 3 July, 145 field forces from all over the country, head office personnel and other guests attended, said a press release.

The entire event was successfully completed through proper coordination by ACI Crop Care Marketing and Sales Support Team.

Business successes in FY 2021-22 were highlighted and the objective in FY 2022-23 was briefed to the participants.

Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd, Sushmita Anis, who was the chief guest in this day-long event, reiterated ACI Crop Care's contribution to crop protection and agricultural development in Bangladesh and commitment to improve the living standards of the farmers.

She added that ACI Crop Care is capable to produce quality products which will play a vital role in the country's agricultural revolution. She also handed over the crests and certificates to the achievers.

Operations Director of ACI Formulations Ltd Dr Muktar Ahmed Sarkar discussed the strategies and actions to be taken in the crop care business for the current financial year 2022-23.

He outlined the objectives of ACI Crop Care for the agricultural revolution in future. He directed everyone to work together for the prosperity of agriculture and the farmers of the country.

General Manager (Marketing) Md Abdur Rahman briefed about the current marketing strategy and effective brand promotion guidelines.

