ACI rolls out Mitsubishi brand marine engines

The leading business conglomerate ACI, at an event at the InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Friday, rolled out marine engines of the popular Japanese brand Mitsubishi in the Bangladesh market.

It will market engines with power ranges from 378 kW to 2000 kW, which can be used in inland and ocean-going vessels, dredgers, deep-sea fishing vessels, electric power plants, construction and industrial machinery, pump stations and so on.

"Bangladesh is a riverine country with 200 nautical miles of access to its maritime area. This gives us the opportunity to dive into an ocean of blue economy. To tap the potential, ACI is expanding marine business," ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Managing Director FH Ansarey said on the occasion.

"We are introducing the world's best marine and riverine technologies in Bangladesh to support the growth of the country's economy. Along with our partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, we are committed to providing high-quality machines."

The key features of Mitsubishi engines are powerful performance, high reliability, low fuel consumption, space-saving and easy maintenance which can save money and time for users, Ansarey said, adding that they will also offer after-sales services for a long time.

ACI --- Advanced Chemical Industries --- has primarily been focused on pharmaceutical and consumer items, agribusiness and retail chains. In 2019, the conglomerate expanded its business to marine technologies by launching its sister concern ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited to tap the potential of the almost unexplored sector.

The venture currently markets machinery and equipment of different popular brands and aims to further explore technology businesses in dredging, transportation, water management and others.

The machines will come from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries group, which is one of the world's leading industrial giants with business in the energy, logistics and infrastructure, industrial machinery, marine machinery, aerospace and defence sectors, ACI officials said.

Taking part in the programme, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said water transportation is a potential sector of Bangladesh as the country is geographically river-based.

"Japan is happy to help Bangladesh by supplying marine engines through ACI. We hope the new initiative will accelerate the development of the country further," he added.

Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Joint Secretary AKM Matiur Rahman, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Director Yoshihiro Koyama, and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System-Asia Managing Director spoke at the event.

ACI Limited Managing Director Arif Dowla and ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das were also present, among others.