ACI rolls out Mitsubishi brand marine engines

Corporates

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

ACI rolls out Mitsubishi brand marine engines

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 10:06 pm
ACI rolls out Mitsubishi brand marine engines

The leading business conglomerate ACI, at an event at the InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Friday, rolled out marine engines of the popular Japanese brand Mitsubishi in the Bangladesh market.

It will market engines with power ranges from 378 kW to 2000 kW, which can be used in inland and ocean-going vessels, dredgers, deep-sea fishing vessels, electric power plants, construction and industrial machinery, pump stations and so on.

"Bangladesh is a riverine country with 200 nautical miles of access to its maritime area. This gives us the opportunity to dive into an ocean of blue economy. To tap the potential, ACI is expanding marine business," ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Managing Director FH Ansarey said on the occasion. 

"We are introducing the world's best marine and riverine technologies in Bangladesh to support the growth of the country's economy. Along with our partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, we are committed to providing high-quality machines."

The key features of Mitsubishi engines are powerful performance, high reliability, low fuel consumption, space-saving and easy maintenance which can save money and time for users, Ansarey said, adding that they will also offer after-sales services for a long time.

ACI --- Advanced Chemical Industries --- has primarily been focused on pharmaceutical and consumer items, agribusiness and retail chains. In 2019, the conglomerate expanded its business to marine technologies by launching its sister concern ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited to tap the potential of the almost unexplored sector.

The venture currently markets machinery and equipment of different popular brands and aims to further explore technology businesses in dredging, transportation, water management and others.

The machines will come from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries group, which is one of the world's leading industrial giants with business in the energy, logistics and infrastructure, industrial machinery, marine machinery, aerospace and defence sectors, ACI officials said.

Taking part in the programme, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said water transportation is a potential sector of Bangladesh as the country is geographically river-based.

"Japan is happy to help Bangladesh by supplying marine engines through ACI. We hope the new initiative will accelerate the development of the country further," he added.

Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Joint Secretary AKM Matiur Rahman, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Director Yoshihiro Koyama, and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System-Asia Managing Director spoke at the event.

ACI Limited Managing Director Arif Dowla and ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das were also present, among others.

Top News

ACI Group / ACI / mitsubishi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

13h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

13h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

12h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

3h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

4h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway