29 investment professionals awarded Chartered Financial Analyst designation  

The CFA Society Bangladesh has handed over the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charters to 29 newly qualified investment professionals in the country.

The local member society of the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the highest standards of professional excellence in the investment industry, held its sixth CFA Charter Award Ceremony in Dhaka on Friday.



Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), attended the programme as the chief guest and awarded the CFA charters.

He said the CFA Charter is considered the "gold standard" in the investment management industry, globally.



He also mentioned the potential of the Bangladesh financial market and the initiatives taken by the BSEC in this regard. Appreciating the new charterholders as the future leaders of the financial service sector of the country, he called for more cross discipline education to achieve the country's vision for 2030, 2041 and 2100.

At the event, CFA Society Bangladesh President Md Shaheen Iqbal emphasised on ethical behavior, professionalism and putting the client's interest first while taking investment decisions.



Among the local investment professionals who received the prestigious CFA designation were Ahmed Ashikur Rahman from AAA Finance and Investment Ltd, Anik Mahmood Ibne Anwar of UCB Capital Management, Arifur Reza Chowdhury of Standard Chartered Bank, Azmal Hossain Rafi of LankaBangla Asset Management, Farhat Rafi of United Commercial Bank, Jonaid Abdullah of Summit Communications, Md Maksudur Rahman of LankaBangla Securities.

Md Saifuddin of IDLC Securities, Md Sayful Islam of City Brokerage, Md Shahalam Khan of Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd, Md Mahbubuzzaman of Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market, Mohammad Afzal Hossain of Prime Bank, Mohammed Mahadi Hasan of Athena Venture and Equities Ltd, Mohammed Taosif Amin Khan, CFA of HSBC, Mostafa Khalid Mahmud Rubel from IDLC Investments, Mustavi Zaman Khan of EDGE Research and Consulting, Noor Ahmed Naveed of the International Finance Corporation, Rashik Amin of University of Dhaka, SM Samiuzzaman of UCB Asset Management were also awarded the charter.

The CFA charters were also awarded to Saad Mohammed Niamatullah of NDB Capital Ltd, Salman Rahman of Shanta Asset Management, Shaikh Malik Al Razi of IDLC Asset Management, Sharawwat Islam Truvalu Enterprises, Shehab Mahamud of Sabiha Chemical Works, Shougata Saha of Vanguard Asset Management, Sultan Mahmud Chomon of LankaBangla Finance, Tofayel Ahamed of Asian Tiger Capital Partners Asset Management, Waseem Khan of Edge Research and Consulting, and Zawad Zafir of Deloitte Bangladesh Ltd.

To earn the CFA charter, candidates have to sequentially pass three exam levels that are widely considered to be the most rigorous in the investment profession around the world.



Currently, more than 1.6 lakh investment professionals in 170 countries and territories hold the CFA charter.



Including the new charterholders, the CFA Society Bangladesh now has 138 regular members and 74 associate members.