China hopes social stability will be restored soon in Bangladesh: Foreign ministry spokesperson

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:00 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

China is closely following the ongoing developments in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said today (6 August) in response to a question on the political situation of the country.

"As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country," the spokesperson said.

