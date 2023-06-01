6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

The proposed national budget for fiscal 2023-24 has revealed an expectation of an annual average inflation rate of approximately 6%. But the course is quite demanding.

Had we seen a big success in this regard last year, then we could have understood that the government has been taking necessary measures to address this issue. But to be honest, we have not seen any such policies to be undertaken by the government to keep inflation in check.

We have witnessed no significant initiatives from the government in terms of currency policy, duty tax policy, or market management policy, which could have contributed to controlling inflation.

Instead, the inflation rate has persistently hovered around 8-9% for an extended period. This prolonged high inflation has disproportionately burdened the underprivileged and impoverished segments of our society, while the affluent may have remained relatively unaffected.

Considering the recently announced budget, it becomes essential to monitor how monetary policies will be implemented moving forward, especially given the International Monetary Fund's inclusion of this issue as a condition.

It is worth noting that neighboring countries have already achieved success in reducing inflation, whereas we continue to struggle with elevated rates.

While some may draw comparisons to Pakistan or Sri Lanka to highlight our supposedly improved position, I respectfully reject such comparisons. Instead, a more apt benchmark would be India or Southeast Asian countries, where effective and timely policy interventions have led to inflation control.

I also want to issue warnings regarding anticipated measures like interest rate adjustments, as there are still several underlying problems that need to be addressed before these actions can have a meaningful impact.

Consequently, the target of maintaining a 6% inflation rate in the coming year appears highly ambitious. Nonetheless, with the implementation of the necessary steps, we can gradually move closer to this goal.

In addition to monetary and fiscal policies, effective market management should also be accorded significant priority.

It is my hope that government policymakers will diligently address this matter, recognising its vital importance in curbing inflation.

Selim Raihan is a professor of economics at Dhaka University, and the executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem)