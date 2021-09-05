Soybean oil price goes up by Tk4 per litre

Bazaar

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 03:21 pm

According to a press release issued today, customers have to buy a litre of bottled soybean oil for Tk153 per litre

The Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has raised the soybean oil price to Tk4 per litre after analysing the international market.

According to a press release issued today, customers have to buy a litre of bottled soybean oil for Tk153 per litre. Sold by measure, open soybean oil is Tk129 per litre.

The new price for a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has been set at Tk728. 

Besides, palm oil will be sold at Tk116 per litre.

Earlier in July, the price of soybean oil fell by Tk4 per litre following a drop in international market prices for the oil.

The decision of price reduction back then was also driven by the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and coronavirus pandemic.

On 27 May, the association increased soybean oil prices by Tk9 per litre when the price of a litre bottle of soybean oil was set at Tk153, up from Tk144.

The price of sugar was also discussed at the meeting today which will be determined on 7 September following a meeting with concerned bodies, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh confirmed.

