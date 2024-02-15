Meat, egg, milk prices will remain normal during Ramadan: Livestock minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman today said the government is focusing on entire market management system to ensure fair prices of animal proteins during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

"Prices of animal proteins including meat, egg, milk and dressed broiler will be under purchasing capacity of common people," he told a discussion on animal protein products at his ministry in Dhaka, an official release said.

The minister said the government will set up 25 sale points in Dhaka city to ensure availability of meat, egg, milk and dressed broiler for the people of lower income groups.

"We are discussing with relevant ministries to take necessary measures for importing foods for animals, which eventually will help keeping prices of animal products under control," he added.

At a programme held on 14 February, Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid said the government will remain alert for controlling prices of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan.

"We are attaching priority to market management to control prices of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan," he added.

The agriculture minister warned hoarders and market manipulators to refrain from creating any artificial crisis of daily commodities during Ramadan.