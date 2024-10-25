Vegetable prices fall by Tk20 per kg as early winter yields start arriving

In the kitchen market, not a single vegetable is available under Tk100. The photo features vegetable traders at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The prices of vegetables have started falling in the capital's kitchen markets as supply has increased with early winter vegetables coming in as a blessing for consumers.

During visits to Karwan Bazar, Kallyanpur, and Hatirpool markets today (25 October), it was seen that the rates dropped by at least Tk20 per kg over the past week.

"The prices of nearly every vegetable have dropped by Tk20 at both wholesale and retail levels. For example, I sold pointed gourds [patal] at Tk80 per kg last week, now I'm selling it at Tk60," said Md Rubel, a vegetable seller at the Kallyanpur market.

The rates are reducing as supply has increased, he said adding, "If it doesn't rain in the coming days, vegetable prices will decrease more."

At this market, bitter gourds were being sold at Tk80 per kg, snake gourds (chichinga) at Tk60, and okras at Tk60 – all of which are lower than the previous week's rates.

Meanwhile, pare a little lower – by at least Tk5-10 – at the wholesale Karwan Bazar compared to the other markets around the city.

On average, most of the vegetables are being sold at Tk60 per kg at Karwan Bazar, including pointed gourds at Tk50.

Papayas are being sold at Tk35-40 per kg while small cauliflowers are costing Tk40 apiece.

Last week, nearly each of the vegetables was costing consumers more than Tk90 per kg.

However, one of the major early winter vegetables, beans are still selling at a higher rate – Tk120 per kg – than the others. Although, it was Tk200 per kg just last week.

The price of green chillies dropped by Tk40 per kg, from Tk200 last week to Tk160 today.

Abdul Khalek, a trader, attributed the decrease to an increase in supply.

Meanwhile, broiler chickens are currently being sold at Tk190-200 per kg. Eggs are Tk155-160 per dozen, which was over Tk180 two weeks ago.

On the other hand, prices of onions at Karwan Bazar have increased over the week by around Tk10.

The local variety is being sold at Tk136 at wholesale while consumers at the retail level are spending Tk140 per kg.

"The season of local onions has ended even though there is high demand. That's why its price is rising," said onion trader Mohammad Hossain.

Meanwhile, five kilograms of imported Indian onions are being sold at Tk500 in the wholesale market. At the retail level, buyers are spending Tk115-120 per kg.

Onions imported from China and Egypt are selling at Tk80 and Tk84 per kg, respectively. Retailers are selling these onions at least Tk10-15 higher per kg.