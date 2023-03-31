Broiler chicken being sold at Tk200 in Dhaka today

Bazaar

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Broiler chicken being sold at Tk200 in Dhaka today

Meanwhile, the price of eggs has decreased by Tk1- per dozen

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:32 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Broiler chicken prices fell by Tk55-60 per kilogrammes in the capital in a span of seven days, while the price of eggs has decreased by Tk10 per dozen.

On Friday (31 March) broiler chickens were being sold at Tk200 per kg in the kitchen markets in Moghazar, which was Tk 260-265 last week.

Mohammad Akash, a chicken seller in Nayatola, said, "The price of broiler chicken has decreased by Tk60. We are selling at Tk200 per kg today."

In the capital's Kawran Bazar kitchen market, broiler chicken was being sold for Tk210 per kg. 

"We are selling broiler chicken at Tk210 today," Amir, a chicken seller in Kawran Bazar. 

On the other hand, broiler chicken eggs are being sold at Tk130-135 per dozen which was Tk140-145 last week. 

However, people buying chicken said that prices have decreased only slightly. 

"It still seems high. Tk150-160 per kg would be better," said one buyer. 

Economy / Top News

Broiler chicken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

3h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

5h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

19h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

6h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend