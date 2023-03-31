Broiler chicken being sold at Tk200 in Dhaka today

Broiler chicken prices fell by Tk55-60 per kilogrammes in the capital in a span of seven days, while the price of eggs has decreased by Tk10 per dozen.

On Friday (31 March) broiler chickens were being sold at Tk200 per kg in the kitchen markets in Moghazar, which was Tk 260-265 last week.

Mohammad Akash, a chicken seller in Nayatola, said, "The price of broiler chicken has decreased by Tk60. We are selling at Tk200 per kg today."

In the capital's Kawran Bazar kitchen market, broiler chicken was being sold for Tk210 per kg.

"We are selling broiler chicken at Tk210 today," Amir, a chicken seller in Kawran Bazar.

On the other hand, broiler chicken eggs are being sold at Tk130-135 per dozen which was Tk140-145 last week.

However, people buying chicken said that prices have decreased only slightly.

"It still seems high. Tk150-160 per kg would be better," said one buyer.