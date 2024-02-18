Broiler, Sonali chicken prices hiked by Tk 10-30 per kg in a week

Ahead of Ramadan, the prices of broiler chicken and Sonali chicken have increased by Tk10-30 per kilogram compared to last week.

Broilers are currently priced at Tk220 per kg, which was Tk200 per kg last week.

Broiler chickens were sold at record prices right before last Ramadan – Tk225 -Tk235 per kg. At one stage, it exceeded Tk 250 per kg.

Sonali cock prices increased by Tk20-30 per kg, being sold at Tk370-380 per kg, which was Tk350 per kg, while the Sonali hen was being sold at Tk 320-Tk350 per kg instead of Tk310-Tk330 just a week earlier.

Though the price of broiler chicken is not like last year, it is increasing like other essential goods, said the market insiders.

They said, about 45 days ago, each farm broiler chick (1 day old) was sold for around Tk70.

Broiler chicks usually cost around Tk30 per piece. So due to this high asking price, farmers reduced the number of new chicks on the farm, they added.

That is why the supply of broiler chickens in the market has now decreased. As a result, prices are increasing.

Chicken traders feel that, like last time, the authorities need to supervise so that there is no instability in the market before Shab-e-Barat and Ramadan.

Bangladesh Poultry Association President Sumon Hawladar said the prices of all types of chickens are increasing.

"When the prices of meat and eggs increase, chicken prices also increase as the supply is short."

He said measures were required when the price of a 1-day-old jumped to Tk80 per piece from Tk30. The cost of farming increased rapidly, and the consequence of this is that the price of broiler chickens has increased.

He suggested bringing back stability in the market. "The volatility in the supply of chicks, eggs, and chicken feed should be removed first."

According to the calculations of the Directorate of Livestock, the farm chicken production in the country was 31.97 crore pieces in the financial year 2022-23.

According to the government, the production of chicken has increased gradually in the last 10 fiscal years. Until the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of broiler chicken in the country was around Tk150 per kg.

Since then, the chicken market has been fluctuating. Sometimes the farmers are making losses, and sometimes the buyers have to buy chicken at a higher price.

Last year, the government called the big four chicken producers to fix the prices after the prices had gone up just before Ramadan. The prices of chicken were decreased in the market at that decision.