Southeast Bank gives financial aid to its deceased official’s family

Banking

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 05:06 pm

Mr Alamgir Kabir, FCA, the chairman of the bank handed over a cheque as financial assistance to the wife of late Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin at the head office of the bank on Monday

Photo: Courtesy
Southeast Bank Limited has provided financial assistance to the family of its deceased official Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin who died of coronavirus recently.

Mr Alamgir Kabir, FCA, the chairman of the bank handed over a cheque as financial assistance to the wife of late Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin at the head office of the bank on Monday, reads a press release.

Chairman Alamgir Kabir expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and promised to extend any kind of support to the family of the late Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin in future.

He said, "Southeast Bank has become one of the top banks in the country only for the dedicated officers like late Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin. We have been providing uninterrupted customer service by ensuring maximum safety of our employees since the pandemic started. We the Southeast Bank family, are deeply saddened by his untimely demise."

Earlier on 9 July, Kazi Mohammad Mohin Uddin died of Covid-19.

Southeast Bank has provided the financial assistance as the officer's end service benefit along with the compensation amount of Covid-19 as per guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of the bank, and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony. 

