Denmark finances €300m in water infrastructure in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Denmark will loan €300 million to Bangladesh for addressing the growing need of clean water for the increasing population of Dhaka.

Dhaka WASA is in charge of implementation of the expansion of surface water treatment facilities at Saidabad Water Treatment Plant through Phase III of the project, said a press release.

Through the project "Saidabad Water Treatment Plant Project (SWTPP)", Denmark is financing the design and construction of the plant. 

The Danish Government is providing the loan to Bangladesh through Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance (DSIF). 

The maximum financing amount is Danish Kroner 2239 million (€300 million approximately), being the largest water infrastructure financing project for DSIF.

"Rampant use of groundwater is leading to depletion, so Bangladesh has shifted to using surface water sources. As a result, the Saidabad Water Treatment Plant was developed. Phase I and II of the project are sourcing water from the Shitalakhkha river, but Phase III will source raw water from Meghna," reads the release.

This treatment plant is set to be one of the biggest water infrastructure projects in the world, both in terms of water intake as well as the treatment capacity. It will have an additional capacity of treating 450,000-meter cube water per day. Additionally, there will be a sludge treatment plant designed to serve the full capacity of the entire plant, including all phases, it further said.

 Once Phase III is completed and in operation, an additional 3 million city dwellers will be served with treated surface water instead of ground water. This project directly contributes to SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 6 (Clean water to all), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 11 (sustainable cities) and SDG 13 (climate action), said the media release.

