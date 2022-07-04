SIBL receives sustainability rating recognition

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has been awarded as one of the best sustainable banks in the top 10 list of the Sustainability Rating-2020 by Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the crest and certificate to SIBL Managing Director (MD) and CEO Zafar Alam at the central bank's head office in a recently held event, reads a press release.



Deputy Governors AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar and Director Khondkar Morshed Millat of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.

BB has published such ratings based on four indicators, such as Sustainable Finance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Green Refinance and Core Banking Sustainability.

