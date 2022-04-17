Rupali Bank declares 2022 as CMSME year

The Board of Directors of Rupali Bank has declared 2022 as the year of CMSME.

As part of this programme, a meeting was held on Wednesday (13 April) in the Board Room of the bank's head office to increase the credit flow to the CMSME sector, reads a press release.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Haque was present as the chief guest.

Managing Director and CEO Obaid Ullah Al Masud presided over the meeting with DMDs Mohammad Jahangir, Shawkat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hossain in attendance.

The bank's chairman and managing director instructed all concerned to achieve the target of 2022.

Also present were General Managers Parsuma Alam, Golam Mortuza, Harunur Rashid, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Kazi Wahidul Islam and Fayez Alam, and Deputy General Managers of the General Credit and SSE Department.

Also general managers of 10 divisional offices, deputy general managers of 35 regional offices and 13 corporate branches attended the meeting virtually.