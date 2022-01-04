Pubali Bank welcomes New Year 2022

Pubali Bank Limited has celebrated the English New Year 2022 by cutting a cake with the members of the board.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the Board of Directors, attended the programme, said a press release.

Monzurur Rahman expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the target of Pubali Bank in 2021 and directed the management to provide the best service to the customers by constantly sharpening the efficiency of the bankers.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, stated his commitment to work in a joint venture with all the officers and employees for the future prosperity of the bank through maximum efforts.

The bank's Directors Moniruddin Ahmed, Rumana Sharif, Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz, Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and COO Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan, and General Manager and CFO Mohammad Liton Miah were also present.