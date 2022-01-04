Pubali Bank welcomes New Year 2022

Banking

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank welcomes New Year 2022

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 05:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited has celebrated the English New Year 2022 by cutting a cake with the members of the board.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the Board of Directors, attended the programme, said a press release.  

Monzurur Rahman expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the target of Pubali Bank in 2021 and directed the management to provide the best service to the customers by constantly sharpening the efficiency of the bankers.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, stated his commitment to work in a joint venture with all the officers and employees for the future prosperity of the bank through maximum efforts.

The bank's Directors Moniruddin Ahmed, Rumana Sharif, Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz, Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and COO Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan, and General Manager and CFO Mohammad Liton Miah were also present.

Pubali Bank / Board of Directors / Celebrates / New Year 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

5h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

6h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

7h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

1h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

1h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

1h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership