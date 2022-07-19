New central bank governor calls on president, seeks cooperation, guidance

The newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rauf Talukder on Tuesday met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the evening.

The new governor sought the president's full cooperation and guidance in discharging his duties.

President Hamid said that proper financial management is very important to protect economic stability in the context of the Corona pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

He suggested strengthening the activities of Bangladesh Bank in this regard.

The president said it is important to take effective steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the activities of various financial institutions and to expand and develop the domestic financial market.

The president expected that the new governor will perform professionally to establish Bangladesh Bank as a true regulator of the financial sector.

President's Office Secretary Wahad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Joint Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present.