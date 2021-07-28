IBBL Rajshahi zone holds development conference

Banking

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:43 pm

IBBL Rajshahi zone holds development conference

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as the chief guest

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:43 pm
IBBL Rajshahi zone holds development conference

Rajshahi zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) held business development conference at virtual platform recently. 
 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as the chief guest, said a press release. 

Abu Reza Md Yeahia and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Salim Anwar, Mohammad Sayeed Ullah and GM Mohammad Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the bank also addressed the conference. 

Presided over by Md Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi zone, the conference was attended by head of branches and officials under the Rajshahi zone. 

IBBL / Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)

