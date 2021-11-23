IBBL inaugurates 200th sub-branch in Azimpur

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 07:37 pm

IBBL inaugurates 200th sub-branch in Azimpur

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated its 200th sub-branch in Azimpur, Dhaka on Tuesday (23 November).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Mahboob Alam, senior executive vice-president of the bank and Hasibur Rahman Manik, councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation addressed the programme as special guests. 

Mahmudur Rahman, head of Dhaka central zone of the bank presided over the programme while Md Ashraf Ali, head of New Market branch addressed the welcome speech and Mohammad Abdul Haie, in-charge of Azimpur sub-branch thanked the audience for their presence.

Principal Nizam Uddin and President of Azimpur Road Babosayee Samiti Mohammad Kaiyum Jaj Miyan, addressed the audience on behalf of clients and well-wishers.

Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were also present on the occasion.

