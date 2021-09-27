EBL cardholders to get facilities at Walking Lab

Banking

27 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 05:36 pm

EBL cardholders to get facilities at Walking Lab

27 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 05:36 pm

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Walking Lab have signed an agreement recently under which EBL cardholders will get some benefits in doing pathological tests. 

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of  EBL and Dr Nadira Sharmin, Chief Operating Officer of Walking Lab signed the agreement on digital platform in Dhaka recently.

Walking Lab, a venture of BIPSH Medical Service Ltd will offer exclusive benefits to EBL Cardholders, while collecting samples from their home for pathological tests at the desired laboratories, reads a press release.

EBL SEVP and Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Tanbeer Dawood and Walking Lab Operation Manager Arafat Arefin Ankur, also took part at the signing ceremony.

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) / Walking Lab

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

47m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

52m | Videos
Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

57m | Videos
Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec