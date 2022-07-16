EBL, ShareTrip sign customer benefit deal

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and ShareTrip have signed a customer benefit agreement in Dhaka recently.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and ShareTrip CEO Sadia Haque penned the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, ShareTrip will offer special discounts to EBL cardholders on their products and services, reads a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, head of alternate channels and Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of bancassurance, student banking and retail propositions of EBL; ShareTrip COO Sohail Majid were present on the occasion.