Eastern Bank wins BB’s Sustainability Rating Award

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been recognised in the Sustainability Rating - 2021 by the Bangladesh Bank.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the crest and certificate of honour to EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar at a ceremony recently held at the central bank head office, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has published the rating based on four indicators - Sustainable Finance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Green Refinance and Core Banking Sustainability.

A total of 10 private banks and 15 non-banking financial institutions in Bangladesh were recognized in the Sustainability Rating-2021.