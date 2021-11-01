Incepta opts for EBL Payroll Banking

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Incepta Pharmaceuticals have signed a payroll banking agreement at an event held on a digital platform recently.

Under the agreement employees of Incepta will enjoy facilities and benefits available under the EBL Payroll Banking proposition.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Incepta Pharmaceuticals General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Naimul Huda signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, EBL Head of Payroll Banking Istiak Ahmed, and Senior Incepta Pharmaceuticals Manager (Human Resources) Md Anayet Hossain, attended the signing ceremony.

