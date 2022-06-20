Call money rate rises to 5.03%

Banking

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

Call money rate rises to 5.03%

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:54 pm
Call money rate rises to 5.03%

The rising trend in interbank call money rate continues as the country's banks on Monday borrowed from each other at an overnight rate of 5.03%, equaling the previous peak recorded on 16 June 2020.

The call money rate was stable at 5.02% in the previous five days, according to the Bangladesh Bank.   

The overnight call money rate is the rate at which banks lend funds to each other at the end of the day in the overnight market. 

Industry insiders have said if the supply of money does not increase, the cash shortage may exacerbate ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking with treasury heads of several private banks, The Business Standard has learned that a lot of money has gone to the Bangladesh Bank from the banking channel because of buying US dollars from the central bank. As a result, banks are left with reduced liquidity.

Besides, there has been a rising tendency among people to take out loans rather than deposit money for the past several months, and one of the reasons for this is that the interest rates that banks are now paying on deposits are lower than the current inflation rate, they maintained.

Also, the government has increased borrowing from the banking channel to meet its budget deficit, they mentioned.

"Overall, we are witnessing a somewhat liquidity crisis in the banking channel," they concluded.

Economy / Top News

Call Money Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

9h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

10h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

45m | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

50m | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

50m | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary