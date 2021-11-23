Call money rate almost doubles in a week

Banking

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 10:08 pm

Call money rate almost doubles in a week

The rate is increasing due to rapid increase in investment in the post-pandemic economy

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 10:08 pm
Representational Image. File photo.
Representational Image. File photo.

Call money rate almost doubled on Tuesday in the span of a week, thanks to a sudden increase in demand for cash in banks as investment has risen in various sectors after the pandemic situation turned a corner.

Seeking anonymity, a government bank treasury official told The Business Standard that for  the last couple of weeks, the call money rate has significantly been increasing. Now, bank-to-bank call money transactions are happening at a rate of more than Tk4.50, while the rate is Tk5.25 for non-bank financial institutions.

The rate is increasing due to rapid increase in investment in the post-pandemic economy, the official added.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, on Monday, interbank call money transactions were worth Tk5,388 crore at a rate of Tk4.31. A week ago, the rate was at Tk2.93.

Earlier on 15 November, the call money rate hit a 14-month high. On that day, the interbank call money transactions amounted to Tk8,378 crore at a rate of Tk3.14.

On 7 November, the amount of call money transactions was Tk8,748 crore and the rate was Tk2.27.

Central bank data says the call money rate was Tk1.78 in January, which rose to Tk2.8 in May and dropped to Tk2.25 in June. The rate was below Tk2 in August, but since the first week of November it started rising.

