BB releases commemorative Tk100 note on Padma Bridge opening

Bangladesh Bank has launched commemorative note of Tk100 on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge on 25 June.

The new commemorative note will be available at the Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank from 26 June and later at other branch offices, the central bank said Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on 25 June. The inauguration event of the Padma Bridge will be replicated in 64 districts simultaneously.