Bank lending rates surpass 13% despite margin reduction

Banking

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 06:49 pm

Related News

Bank lending rates surpass 13% despite margin reduction

The increase in borrowing costs has been attributed to the rise in the benchmark rate, the six-month moving average interest rate (Smart) of the 182-day treasury bill, which climbed to 9.61% for March, up from 8.63% in February, data from the Bangladesh Bank shows

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 06:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The bank lending rate has exceeded 13% despite a 25-basis-point reduction in the margin for banks.

The central bank today (29 February) reduced banks' interest rate corridor margin to 3.50% from the previous 3.75%. 

The increase in borrowing costs has been attributed to the rise in the benchmark rate, the six-month moving average interest rate (Smart) of the 182-day treasury bill, which climbed to 9.61% for March, up from 8.63% in February, data from the Bangladesh Bank shows

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rate was 8.14% in January.

The central bank has raised the policy rates – currently at 8% – in response to inflationary pressures exceeding 9% since March of the previous year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Interest Rate / lending rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

8h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

1h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1h | Videos
Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

49m | Videos
Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

2h | Videos
Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

3h | Videos