Bangabandhu Parishad leaders call on outgoing BB governor 

The leaders of Bangladesh Bank's Bangabandhu Parishad (institutional unit) called on the outgoing Governor Fazle Kabir at his office on Thursday.

They presented him a commemorative gift during the meeting.

Parishad's President Delowar Hossain, Executive President Mohammad Hossain, Vice President Afzal Hossain Akand, Shahnewaz Murad and Mohammad Arif Hossian General Secretary Jahangir Hossain, and Joint Secretary Elias Hossain Milon were present among the leaders.

Fazle Kabir gets emotional at that time. At the same time, he said, he was proud to be able to fulfill his responsibilities at important times of the country including inaugurating the commemorative note of Padma Bridge and handling the economy in a difficult situation.

