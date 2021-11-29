Agrani Bank distributes loans under govt incentive package

Agrani Bank has disbursed loans among the affected traders in Bogra under the second phase of the incentive package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to Covid-19.

The loans were distributed at the "Meet the Borrowers and Default Loan Recovery" event organized by Agrani Bank Bogra Region on 27 November, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was present as the chief guest.

He said that loans under cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) include general loan of Tk15 crore, Tk10.21 crore for CMSME sector, Tk2.20 crore in women entrepreneur sector, agricultural loan of Tk6 lakh to 14 farmers, Tk3 lakh among the returning expatriates.

The bank also recovered the defaulted loan of Tk0.84 lakh, added the statement.

And among those present at the event were Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Monirul Islam, General Manager of Industrial Credit Division Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager Bahare Alam, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head Md Shahjahan Miah, Recovery and NPA Division Deputy General Manager Bhavesh Chakma, heads of Sirajganj, Naogaon, Jaipurhat and many others.

The event was presided over by Md Shamim Uddin Ahmed, head and general manager, Rajshahi Circle, Agrani Bank.