IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

The IFIC Bank has issued a legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited, owned by the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team, demanding repayment of an outstanding Tk4.14 cr loan.

The bank's Banani branch sent the legal notice today (31 September) through a daily newspaper in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In the notice, the bank said the company must repay a total of Tk4.14 crore within 30 working days of receiving the notice.

If the amount is not paid within this timeframe, the bank will take legal action against Shakib's company, added the notice.

The legal notice said Shakib Al Hasan serves as the chairman of Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited, which operates in Satkhira.

The company took a loan of Tk1 crore as working capital and Tk1.5 crore as a term loan from the bank in 2017.

Later, due to the company's failure to repay the working capital loan on time, the bank converted it into a term loan.

After issuing several notices for repayment, the company provided two checks to the bank on 4 September of this year.

However, the checks bounced due to insufficient funds in the relevant account.

Shakib Al Hasan established a crab farm named Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm along the roadside in the Datinakhali area of Shyamnagar, Satkhira, in 2016.

The company has reportedly been inactive since 2021.

The bank further said the total amount owed by Shakib's company, including interest and principal, is currently Tk4.14 crore.