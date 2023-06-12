Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Economy

Abul Kashem
12 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Abul Kashem
12 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:44 pm
photo/Collected
photo/Collected

Lychee exported from the country's Dinajpur to France has passed all the lab tests required for exporting agricultural products to the European Union (EU) member countries.

Commerce ministry officials said a shipment of 300kg (16,000 pieces) of lychee was sent from Dinajpur to Paris, France on a trial basis on 8 June. The lychees were sold in different cities across France including Paris as they met the sanitary and phytosanitary standards and other conditions of the EU.

French importer SUS Primesia has expressed interest in importing more lychee from Dinajpur and ordered 25,000 more pieces of the fruit in the second shipment, said sources.

Officials of the commerce ministry, Dinajpur district administration, and Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters' Association said the lychee consignment that passed the lab tests in France would create an opportunity to increase the exports of agricultural products from the country and diversify its export basket.

Despite getting duty-free facilities for exporting all goods except arms to the EU member countries, Bangladesh has been mainly exporting ready-made garments along with only a small number of other products as it has not been able to ensure compliance and product quality.

Even processed agri-foods from Bangladesh often fail to pass Europe's rigorous laboratory tests. The EU has also banned Bangladesh's export of various types of agricultural products and processed food due to the presence of harmful ingredients in the products.

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told The Business Standard that the ministry has always been giving utmost importance in diversifying export products and increasing export of agricultural products.

Md Mizanur Rahman, the commercial councillor of Bangladesh appointed in France, took the initiative to export lychee from Dinajpur to that country. He engaged the importing company SUS Primesia to import lychee from Bangladesh. Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmed took necessary measures including involving the Department of Agricultural Extension and other stakeholders in implementing the initiative.

In a letter to the commerce secretary and agriculture secretary on 10 June, Md Mizanur Rahman said, "The major hurdles in exporting lychees are getting the fruits to the airport as soon as possible after harvest to prevent them from perishing, and arranging proper packaging for long haul transportation. The deputy commissioner sent the trial consignment to Dhaka under special arrangements. For the later shipments, the district administration can take necessary initiatives to ensure proper and cost-effective transportation for regular exports."

He also said the Department of Agricultural Extension can provide technical advice on post-harvest management and cost-effective packaging to prevent rotting and discoloration of lychee during transportation.

Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmed told TBS, "The district administration will continue efforts to export any product from Dinajpur, including lychee."

Monjurul Islam, advisor to the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters' Association, told TBS that this year Bangladesh has exported about 75 tonnes of lychee to different countries. The export volume can reach 150 tonnes by the end of the season.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, the country produced around 2.10 lakh tonnes of lychee in FY21, while it produced around 1.81 lakh tonnes in FY16.

Top News

lychees / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

6h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

14h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

16h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

5h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

12h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA