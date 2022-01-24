Bangladesh-Japan friendship: BB to sell Tk50 commemorative coins at Tk5,000 rate

The Bangladesh Bank is going to introduce a number of Tk50 commemorative silver coins next month marking a half-century of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan, and sell each coin at a Tk5,000 rate.

The 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-Japan friendship is set to be celebrated on 10 February this year.

The commemorative coins will be available for sale in both countries on the occasion, the central bank said in a press statement on Monday

Interested buyers in Bangladesh will be able to purchase the coins from the central bank's Motijheel Office and Taka Museum at Mirpur, while Japan Mint will be responsible for the coins' sale in Japan.

According to the central bank's press statement, the silver coin will come in a round shape with a 35mm diameter and each coin will compose of 0.925 fine silver weighing 20 grams.

The obverse of the coin will be inscribed with a logo of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations. The denomination of the coin will be inscribed at the upper and lower folder of the left side of the logo in Bengali and English. Bunches of cherry flower, known as the unofficial national flower of Japan, and water lily, the national flower of Bangladesh will also be inscribed on the coin.

Meanwhile, the reverse side of the coin will contain an image of the national memorial of Bangladesh, the words '50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations' at round-shape, and the diplomatic relationship period 1972-2022 under the image of the national memorial.