Bangladesh-Japan friendship: BB to sell Tk50 commemorative coins at Tk5,000 rate

Economy

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-Japan friendship: BB to sell Tk50 commemorative coins at Tk5,000 rate

The coins will be introduced to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:14 pm
Bangladesh-Japan friendship: BB to sell Tk50 commemorative coins at Tk5,000 rate

The Bangladesh Bank is going to introduce a number of Tk50 commemorative silver coins next month marking a half-century of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan, and sell each coin at a Tk5,000 rate.

The 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-Japan friendship is set to be celebrated on 10 February this year. 

The commemorative coins will be available for sale in both countries on the occasion, the central bank said in a press statement on Monday

Interested buyers in Bangladesh will be able to purchase the coins from the central bank's Motijheel Office and Taka Museum at Mirpur, while Japan Mint will be responsible for the coins' sale in Japan.

According to the central bank's press statement, the silver coin will come in a round shape with a 35mm diameter and each coin will compose of 0.925 fine silver weighing 20 grams.

The obverse of the coin will be inscribed with a logo of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations. The denomination of the coin will be inscribed at the upper and lower folder of the left side of the logo in Bengali and English. Bunches of cherry flower, known as the unofficial national flower of Japan, and water lily, the national flower of Bangladesh will also be inscribed on the coin.

Meanwhile, the reverse side of the coin will contain an image of the national memorial of Bangladesh, the words '50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations' at round-shape, and the diplomatic relationship period 1972-2022 under the image of the national memorial.

Top News

Bangladesh / Japan / commemorative coins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

9h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

10h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

13h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

14h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

5h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

5h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

5h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’