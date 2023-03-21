Bangladesh-India business cooperation urged to make up for lost chances

Economy

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India business cooperation urged to make up for lost chances

‘India, Bangladesh strong on govt-level ties but weak on business alliance’

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Bangladesh-India business cooperation urged to make up for lost chances

Government-level cooperation between Bangladesh and India is strong but similar impetus should be given to business-to-business cooperation to unlock the trade benefits enjoyed by cross-border alliances in other parts of the world, business leaders from both countries said Tuesday.

Leaders from Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bharat Chamber of Commerce made this comment during the Indian side's courtesy visit at FBCCI office. Later, a bilateral business-to-business (B2B) meeting was arranged with the participation of businessmen from a wide array of industries including garments, pharmaceutical, leather, jute, plastic, cement, steel, ceramic, energy, paper, railway parts and agricultural machinery.

The B2B meetings would take bilateral trade to new heights, it was hoped.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said regional alliances in North America and Southeast Asia, among others, have greatly boosted national economies by strengthening trade ties. Saarc countries are trailing them by a big margin on business-to-business cooperation and Bangladesh and India should work closely to fill the bilateral gap.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly called on business leaders from both countries to work in coordination with their respective governments to improve trade ties.

BCC President NG Khaitan said Indian investors are always eager to be part of Bangladesh's ongoing enviable development process, adding the big similarities in the structures of the two economies should naturally encourage both parties to strengthen trade ties.

Highlighting the opportunities for Indian businesses in Bangladesh, FBCCI chief Md Jashim invited Indian investors and businesses to exploit the huge regional connectivity potentials set to presented through the completion of Padma Bridge Rail Link and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge projects by the middle of next year.

He also urged India's globally renowned agricultural equipment makers to set up factories in Bangladesh as the current government here emphasises modernisation and automation of the agricultural sector – opening up a big market for profit.

Indian delegation chief NG Khaitan said rural economies are the driving force in both Bangladesh and India, hinting business leaders can easily use their relevant experiences across the border and maximise profit.

Top News

FBCCI / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

13h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

13h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

4h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max