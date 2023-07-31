Modern aviation to play important role in building smart Bangladesh: State minister

Aviation

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:34 pm

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali gives speech as the chief guest during the inauguration of the newly constructed terminal building of Jashore airport.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali gives speech as the chief guest during the inauguration of the newly constructed terminal building of Jashore airport.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today (31 July) said that smart aviation industry of the country will play an important role in building a developed and smart Bangladesh.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to make Bangladesh one of the aviation hubs of the world. We all have to work sincerely to ensure the successful implementation of the prime minister's goal," he said during the inauguration of the newly constructed terminal building of Jashore airport. 

"The aviation market in Bangladesh has almost doubled in the last 10 years and the growth of the aviation sector in Bangladesh will almost triple in the next 15 years," Mahbub Ali said.

The state minister noted investment in the country's aviation sector has increased due to the policy support of the ruling government. 

"The country's aviation industry is growing rapidly due to infrastructural, technical and public skill development, as well as the timely enactment of laws and policies," he added.

Jashore Airport is expected to manage one million passengers annually through the construction of this new terminal building. The cost of the total project, implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, is Tk32 crore. 

The new terminal building has eight check-in counters, five luggage scanning machines, five archways, VIP lounges and car parking.

