Ministry publishes requirements for applying to build heliports

Aviation

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:35 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism recently published a list of requirements an individual or organisation has to meet to build heliports in the country.

It outlined the requirements an individual or organisation has to fulfil to be allowed to build a heliport in Bangladesh in a ministry gazette published on Monday (12 June),

These are –

  • The applicant has to be a citizen of Bangladesh.
  • If an organisation wants to apply for heliport, it has to be registered in Bangladesh.
  • Anyone involved in anti-state activities will be ineligible.
  • Loan defaulters won't be allowed permission.
  • The applicant has to own an adequate amount of land property for building the heliport
  • The source of income for building the heliport has to be attached with the application.
  • The applicant will have to submit an up-to-date income tax certificate.
  • Relevant structures at the heliport have to be built in accordance with the government's guidelines.
  • The heliport has to be built following KPIs and security measures
  • The applicant must also ensure an adequate number of employees and staff to maintain the heliport
  • An agreement has to be signed to allow government organisations to use the heliports during emergency situations.

 

