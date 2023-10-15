Passenger, cargo transportation by air doubled in last 10 years: Aviation minister

The number of passengers and cargo transportation by air has experienced a twofold increase over the past decade, according to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.

"Air transportation of passengers and cargo in the last 10 years has doubled, while every airport in the country is in the process of being upgraded," the state minister said today.

While speaking as a chief guest at the 58th DGCA conference organised by the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority at Hotel Sonargaon on Sunday (15 October), he reiterated the government's aspiration to transform Bangladesh into an aviation hub.

In his speech, he mentioned, "The aviation journey in Bangladesh commenced under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now working to fulfil her father's dream of building an aviation hub that connects the East and the West."

M Mahbub Ali also emphasised the significance of this year's DGCA conference in advancing the objectives of sustainable development.

The conference saw the participation of representatives from 47 countries and 13 international organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Mafidur Rahman chaired the conference, attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other dignitaries.