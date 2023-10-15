Passenger, cargo transportation by air doubled in last 10 years: Aviation minister

Aviation

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Passenger, cargo transportation by air doubled in last 10 years: Aviation minister

M Mahbub Ali also emphasised the significance of this year's DGCA conference in advancing the objectives of sustainable development

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:34 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

The number of passengers and cargo transportation by air has experienced a twofold increase over the past decade, according to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.

"Air transportation of passengers and cargo in the last 10 years has doubled, while every airport in the country is in the process of being upgraded," the state minister said today.

While speaking as a chief guest at the 58th DGCA conference organised by the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority at Hotel Sonargaon on Sunday (15 October), he reiterated the government's aspiration to transform Bangladesh into an aviation hub.

In his speech, he mentioned, "The aviation journey in Bangladesh commenced under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now working to fulfil her father's dream of building an aviation hub that connects the East and the West."

M Mahbub Ali also emphasised the significance of this year's DGCA conference in advancing the objectives of sustainable development. 

The conference saw the participation of representatives from 47 countries and 13 international organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Mafidur Rahman chaired the conference, attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other dignitaries.

Bangladesh / Top News

M Mahbub Ali / Civil aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

51m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World