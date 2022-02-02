Alesha Mart seeks loan, cash from Escrow

Economy

Abul Kashem
02 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

Alesha Mart seeks loan, cash from Escrow

Alesha Mart, once claiming to have backing from a strong group of companies, went kaput in December last year

Abul Kashem
02 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:11 pm
Alesha Mart seeks loan, cash from Escrow

Beleaguered e-commerce firm Alesha Mart has urged the commerce ministry to allow it to take in cash from the escrow service to its account, plus arrange bank loans.

Alesha Mart Chairman Md Monzur Alam Sikder sent two separate letters to Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Wednesday in this regard.

In the letters, Monzur Alam claimed "a huge amount of money" of Alesha customers is stuck with the escrow service provider SSL Commerz, and the e-commerce firm needs to transfer it to its own account to "satisfy the customers".

According to the escrow payment arrangements, advance payments will go to the third party. It will disburse the payment to the seller only after a successful delivery. For unsuccessful purchases, customers are supposed to be refunded by the third party – SSL Commerz in case of Alesha.

The arrangement does not allow refunds from the escrow fund by the seller.

On top of the illogical demand, Monzur Alam requested the commerce ministry to arrange bank loans for Alesha, saying, "There are no alternatives to bank borrowing for the sake of uninterrupted business."

Referring to banks' "unwillingness" in lending e-firms, he further requested for loans, considering the case of Alesha employees.

Alesha Mart sought Tk300 crore in working capital from the commerce ministry in December last year, as it plans to refund customers and resume operations in full. But the ministry said the government would not give any financial support to the e-commerce company.

"How would Alesha repay the banks after refunding the customers with bank loans," questioned Zahid Hussain, a former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

He said if the government now arranges bank loans for Alesha, the banks in future could pressurise the government for payback.

The economist said the disgruntled customer must be refunded from Alesha properties. Neither the government nor the bank can be responsible for paying the liabilities of any company.

Tk214cr refund from escrow likely from March

E-commerce refunds from Tk214 crore that is now stuck with escrow service providers may begin in full swing from March, said commerce ministry digital cell official and deputy secretary Md Sayeed Ali.

The ministry officials said they have received a list of e-commerce companies from the police headquarters. According to the list, 24 companies have been sued by their disgruntled customers so far.

Customers of both firms with and without police cases will be refunded from the escrow services, said officials. But the ministry has no refund plan for Evaly customers since the court has formed a separate board for it.

Bangladesh / Top News

Alesha Mart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

2h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb