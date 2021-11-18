ADB approves $150M loan for CMSEs in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report 
18 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 03:20 pm

A Bangladeshi construction worker. Photo: ADB
A Bangladeshi construction worker. Photo: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan to Bangladesh to provide financing for the cottage, micro, and small-sized enterprises (CMSEs). 

They plan to distribute the loans among enterprises operated by youth, returning migrant workers, and rural entrepreneurs, particularly women, who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, reads a press release from the organisation. 

The loan to Bangladesh Bank, the nation's central bank, will be on-lent to participating financial institutions (PFIs), which in turn will help 30,000 CMSEs operated by the beneficiaries. 

"ADB supports the Bangladesh government's long-term strategy to tackle the country's employment challenges, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic," said ADB Principal Financial Sector Specialist for South Asia Dongdong Zhang. 

He noted that promoting access to finance will help address a critical challenge of helping vulnerable groups in the immediate term and developing CMSEs in the long term.

The project aims to facilitate employment creation and help these vulnerable groups recover from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 400,000 overseas migrant workers have returned since the start of the pandemic. 

Rural incomes have stayed depressed and nonfarm employment opportunities remain limited, according to the release issued by ADB. 

The project has targeted disbursing 20% of the funds to microbusinesses led by women to support their recovery.  

ADB will provide an additional $900,000 technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund for Bangladesh Bank and PFIs to help them strengthen their risk management capacities, business process, and information systems. 

The assistance will also boost their support of CMSEs by incorporating mobile finance, value chain financing, and sustainable financing tackling climate change.

This project builds on the $250 million policy-based Strengthening Social Resilience Program, approved by ADB in June 2021, to strengthen Bangladesh's social protection programs and resilience of vulnerable groups. 

It also complements the $50 million additional financing to the ongoing Microenterprise Development Project, approved in December 2020, to help restore economic activities of microenterprises affected by Covid-19 in the country.   

