505 people got CA certificate

A total of 505 newly qualified chartered accountants (CA) have received CA certificates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the certificates to the qualified chartered accountants at the 21st convocation of ICAB on Friday.

While addressing as the chief guest, the minister said Bangladesh requires at least 12,000 chartered accountants to bring good governance in trade, commerce and industry whereas the country has only 2,000, which is unfortunate. To solve the problem, this education has to be spread to the whole country.

ICAB is working relentlessly to attract quality students to pursue CA education. The newly qualified members of ICAB will have a significant contribution to the economy of the country, he said.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, who was present at the event as a special guest, said these chartered accountants will present correct information in the financial reports, which will bring transparency to the business.

ICAB President Shahadat Hossain said CAs will play a pioneering role in the compliance of ethical standards. Their professionalism will ultimately provide long-term benefits for the economy.a