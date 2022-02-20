Chartered accountants propose new audit standards for SMEs

Economy

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

Chartered accountants propose new audit standards for SMEs

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Chartered accountants propose new audit standards for SMEs

Increasingly complex structures and transactions need to be addressed through the development and revision of the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) for less complex entities (LCEs), chartered accountants suggested at a programme.

They observed that smaller and LCEs make a critical contribution to the world economy which accounts for the majority portion of global audits. The International Audit and Assurance Standard Board (IAASB) recognizes that reflecting this complexity in the ISAs could pose challenges for audits of LCEs.

They suggested developing a separate standard for LCEs which would distinguish the standard from the ISAs by referring specifically to audits of LCEs, while also maintaining identification as a global IAASB standard.

The suggestions came at a webinar on Sunday on 'Audit of Less Complex Entities' organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). 

Professor Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Bangladesh attended the webinar as the chief guest. 

Sabbir Ahmed, council member of ICAB and partner, Hoda Vasi Chowdhry and Co., Chartered Accountant presented the keynote paper. 

Speakers noted that usually, LCEs are the entities that have smaller capital, limited day to day transactions, a simple operating system and have small turnover. It is estimated that more than 90% of entities across the world are small and medium-sized entities (SME), with some regions estimating that the percentage could be higher, such as in the European Union where it is estimated that over 99% of entities are SMEs. 

In the case of emerging economies like Bangladesh, the scenario is the same, they added.

They said that the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) are designed to be applied to a wide variety of entities, ranging from those whose nature and circumstances are simpler and more straightforward to those entities whose nature and circumstances are more complex.

ICAB President Shahadat Hossain said that the IAASB acknowledged that the volume and complexity of the standards may result in challenges for audits of entities that are less complex. 

He said that the purpose of an audit is to enhance the degree of confidence of intended users in the financial statements of an entity.

The auditor achieves this by obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence to reduce audit risk to an acceptably low level in the circumstances of the engagement.

Shahadat Hossain proposed that the new standard could be titled as 'International Standard on Auditing (ISA) for Audits of Financial Statements of the Less Complex Entities (ISA for LCE),' which would distinguish the standard from the ISAs by referring specifically to audits of LCEs, while also maintaining identification as a global IAASB standard.

Top News

Audit / SME / Chartered Accountants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Now | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

9m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

9m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again