493 upazilas to have BSCIC, Oikko Foundation digital sales centres

Economy

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:43 pm

Representative image. Photo: Collected
Representative image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Oikko Foundation are taking an initiative to promote the country's Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs).

As part of the process, they are jointly going to set up BSCIC-Oikko Digital Display and Sales Centres in 493 Upazilas to market products produced by CMSMEs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties to this end, on Tuesday evening at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital.

BSCIC Chairman Mostaque Hasan and Chief Executive of Oikko Foundation, Apu Mahfuz, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Minister of Industries, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, joined the event over the phone as chief guest. He assured the ministry's full cooperation in marketing the products of BSCIC entrepreneurs.

BSCIC Chairman Mostaque Hasan said BSCIC and Oikko Foundation have been working tirelessly to improve the quality of the CMSME sector in Bangladesh and this project is integral to that.

BSCIC recently launched an e-commerce platform, BSCIC Online Market, to promote products made by CMSME entrepreneurs.

The BSCIC-Oikko Digital Display and Sales Centres will play a vital role in the online market supply chain.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) / Oikko Foundation

