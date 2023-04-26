Country’s salt production hits 62-year high

Economy

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:30 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's crude salt production reached 18.39 lakh tonnes this year, which is the highest since its production started 62 years ago.

"However, the salt harvesting season (November-May) has not ended yet," reads a press release of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) on Wednesday.

With harvesting 10,930 tonnes of salt on 25 April, the production of the essential cooking ingredient has reached 18.39 lakh tonnes which is a 62-year high.  The country produced 18.32 lakh tonnes of crude salt last year. 

According to Bscic data, total salt cultivation has increased by 3,133 acres in the ongoing season from 63,291 acres last year while the number of salt farmers has reached 39,467, an increase of 2,236. 

Sources said a heatwave is sweeping throughout the country. Farmers are now producing a record amount of salt, utilising the extreme heat of the sun.

Salt is being produced in various areas of the country, including Moheshkhali, Kutubdia, Chakaria, Pekua, Eidgaon, Ramu, and Sadar upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.  

With an aim to attain self-sufficiency in salt production, the authorities concerned influenced salt producers to start farming one month prior to the season. This year, salt production began on 24 October 2022.

The amount of salt produced so far this year shows that the country does not need to import the product anymore.

If favourable weather continues, salt production will hit a record 20 lakh tonnes at the end of the harvesting season (15 November to 15 May), Bscic expects.

According to Bscic, with a target to achieve self-sufficiency in salt production, the government undertook short-term (one year), mid-term (one-five years), and long-term (more than five years) action plans.

As per the National Salt Policy-2022, Bscic is acting as the sponsor of the salt industry. From the year 1961, salt production started in a planned manner in the country.

The Salt Industry Development Program Office of Bscic in Cox's Bazar provides training, required loans, and technology support to salt farmers in all upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali of Chattogram through its 12 salt centres.

