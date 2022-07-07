28 firms set to invest $1.3b in three economic zones

Economy

Jahir Rayhan
07 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

28 firms set to invest $1.3b in three economic zones

Jahir Rayhan
07 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:07 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Twenty-eight companies, including Walton, have got the nod from the authorities concerned to invest a total of $1.3 billion in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City, Jamalpur Economic Zone, and Sabrang Tourism Park.

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority on Thursday also allotted 363.53 acres of land to these firms.

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Beza) said the approved investment by the 28 companies would create 36,000 jobs.

Beza Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun said land lease agreements would be signed with these companies soon.

The proposed investments would help diversify the country's export basket, he expected, adding that this would also help the country achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) alongside increasing the living standards of the people.

According to sources, among the approved companies, Walton Hitech Industries Limited, RHPL Health of India, Abdul Monem Economic Zone Limited, Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), KIAM Metal Industries Ltd, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fakir Knitwear Ltd, and Israq Spinning Mills Ltd will invest in Bangbandhu Industrial City.

Of them, the electronic giant Walton alone will invest $640 million as it has been allotted 100 acres of land.

The company will manufacture electronics products, including refrigerators, televisions, and air conditioners, at the plant, officials said.

An official of Walton told The Business Standard that the company has taken up an initiative to set up a factory in Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate the delivery of goods to Chattogram port for export.

Seven companies are going to invest in Sabran Tourism Park and among them Dird Group and Ifad Group will invest in the hotel and tourism sector.

Akij Textile Mills Ltd and Fervent Multiboard Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of Walton Group, are among the six investment proposals in the Jamalpur Economic Zone.
 

Top News

Economic zones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

14h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

3h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

15h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

15h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM