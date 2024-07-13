A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (13 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Banks are now showing profits by classifying interest on loans as income without collecting debts, said Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI). "The banks are also distributing dividends from these profits, and the government is collecting taxes from this. The banks, in reality, have earned no actual income, and depositors' money is being looted," he said today (13 July) at a discussion hosted by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka's Paltan.

A case has been filed against "unidentified" students, accusing them of vandalising police vehicles during the ongoing protest demanding quota reform in government jobs. The case was lodged yesterday (12 July) by Khalilur Rahman, a driver from the transport department of Rajarbagh Police Lines, at the Shahbagh police station.

The new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' will be effective from 1 July 2025 instead of this year, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (13 July). Stating that there has been a misunderstanding over the date, Obaidul Quader said, "Under the universal pension scheme, all government and autonomous institutions will join from 1 July 2025. The information suggesting that public university teachers would join from 1 July 2024 is incorrect."

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced that battery–run autorickshaws [locally made three-wheelers] and other slow-moving vehicles will no longer be allowed to operate on the main roads in Dhaka city. This decision is being implemented alongside enforcement of the law, said DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre today (13 July).

At least 5,619 students have been killed in road accidents over the past five and a half years, from 2019 to June 2024, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF). Students alone accounted for 16.29% of all road accident fatalities during this period, with the total number of deaths being 34,478, RSF said during a press conference titled "Student Fatalities in Road Accidents: Statistics and Analysis" at its Dhaka office today (13 July), marking the Mirsarai tragedy.