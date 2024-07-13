A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

13 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

13 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:47 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (13 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Banks report profits from unrepaid loans, unrealised interests: Ahsan H Mansur

Banks are now showing profits by classifying interest on loans as income without collecting debts, said Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI). "The banks are also distributing dividends from these profits, and the government is collecting taxes from this. The banks, in reality, have earned no actual income, and depositors' money is being looted," he said today (13 July) at a discussion hosted by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka's Paltan. 

Quota protest: 'Unidentified' students sued for vandalising police vehicles

A case has been filed against "unidentified" students, accusing them of vandalising police vehicles during the ongoing protest demanding quota reform in government jobs. The case was lodged yesterday (12 July) by Khalilur Rahman, a driver from the transport department of Rajarbagh Police Lines, at the Shahbagh police station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prottoy pension scheme to be effective from July 2025, not this year: Quader

The new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' will be effective from 1 July 2025 instead of this year, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (13 July). Stating that there has been a misunderstanding over the date, Obaidul Quader said, "Under the universal pension scheme, all government and autonomous institutions will join from 1 July 2025. The information suggesting that public university teachers would join from 1 July 2024 is incorrect."

Battery-Run autorickshaws banned from Dhaka's main roads: DMP

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced that battery–run autorickshaws [locally made three-wheelers] and other slow-moving vehicles will no longer be allowed to operate on the main roads in Dhaka city. This decision is being implemented alongside enforcement of the law, said DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre today (13 July).

5,619 students killed in road accidents in nearly 6 years

At least 5,619 students have been killed in road accidents over the past five and a half years, from 2019 to June 2024, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF). Students alone accounted for 16.29% of all road accident fatalities during this period, with the total number of deaths being 34,478, RSF said during a press conference titled "Student Fatalities in Road Accidents: Statistics and Analysis" at its Dhaka office today (13 July), marking the Mirsarai tragedy.

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

5m | Videos
The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

55m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos